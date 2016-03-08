Van de Beek's agent: 'He wants to be coached by Ancelotti'
02 May at 13:45Ajax sensation Donny van de Beek wants to be coached by Carlo Ancelotti, his agent has revealed.
The Dutch midfielder has been on song for Ajax in recent games in the UEFA Champions League and he also scored for the side against Tottenham in the first leg of the semi-final of the UEFA Champions League. He had also scored against Juventus in the previous round.
His agent Rob Witschge was recently talking to Radio CRC about his client's future and he revealed that Van de Beek wants to play under Ancelotti in the future.
He said: "Right now, Donny van de Beek, wants to focus only on Ajax and on winning, but it is clear that he will discuss his future afterwards. There are few clubs that can afford it or I do not confirm or deny an interest in Naples.
"Everyone knows who Ancelotti is, it would be a pleasure for van de Beek to be trained by him . But after the end of the Champions League and the championship, his future will be discussed."
