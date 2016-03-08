Van de Beek's agent: 'I have an excellent relation with Ausilio, but Inter have not made contact'
04 June at 18:50The agent of Ajax sensation Donny van de Beek has said that while he has excellent relations with Inter sporting director Piero Ausilio, Inter have not held talks with the Dutchman yet.
Van de Beek impressed a lot during Ajax's run to the UEFA Champions League semi-final. He scored against the big clubs and has been linked with big clubs too, including Tottenham, Juventus and Inter Milan.
In an interview that Van de Beek's agent Guido Albers gave exclusively to Calciomercato, he said: "My entourage is in Italy, but there is no meeting with Inter. I have an excellent relationship with Piero Ausilio, but I haven't talked to him about van de Beek.
"My collaborators are in Italy, they are at work for some boys of our academy, nothing more and with Inter there is nothing."
We understand that while Inter are interested in the midfielder, they don't see him as a priority as things stand. Nicolo Barella, Edin Dzeko and Federico Chiesa remain the priorities.
