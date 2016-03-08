van de Beek: Tottenham and Inter target opens door to Barcelona move

Ajax and Holland midfielder, Donny Van De Beek, spoke to the press after Hollands 3 – 1 defeat of England.



"It is not true that there have already been offers for me, so many things have come out in the newspapers, but I know nothing. I have a contract with Ajax and here I am happy. Clearly, it is nice to hear my name compared to that of Barcelona but what I want is to keep playing and improving. We'll see what happens in the summer, nobody knows what the future holds ".



Donny van de Beek, who has been linked with moves to Juve, Inter and Tottenham, has been a revelation this season, scoring 17 and assisting 13 goals in all competitions as Ajax reached the Champions League semifinal, beating Real Madrid and Juventus along the way.



The Dutchman is said to be available for around the region of €50 million.



