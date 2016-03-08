Tottenham, Real Madrid and Juventus have been linked with signing Ajax star Donny van de Beek. The talented Dutch midfielder, however, has refused to rule out his permanence in Amsterdam: "Everyone must take his decisions, my contract expires in 2022 and I am happy at Ajax", he said. "I could stay here because I am very happy in Amsterdam".



Spurs fans know Van de Beek very well as the Dutch midfielder netted the winner at the White Hart Lane in the opening semi-final tie against Tottenham. As you may know, however, Spurs managed to complete a stunning comeback in Amsterdam and quality for the final against Liverpool.



Van de Beek's team-mate Matthijs de Ligt has also revealed that he could remain at Ajax for one more season.



Manchester United, Barcelona, Liverpool and Juventus are the most interested clubs in signing the talented defender who, however, hasn't decided his future yet admitting that he could remain at Ajax beyond this season.









