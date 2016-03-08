van der Saar, 'We have earned 90 million but it is about more than money'



Edwin van der Sar, former Juventus and Ajax spoke at the Telegraaf the day after Ajax stunned Juve at the Allianz Stadium and the subsequent elimination of the Bianconeri from the Champions League.



"We have already collected 90 million from the Champions League, but this success is more important than the money, I don't really care about the economic aspect, even if it is important both for salaries and for transfers, but also for the image of Ajax. Now they are working on a serious project and we are achieving the results. For this and for all that is behind it, I enjoy the result and all that is happening ".



