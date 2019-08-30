Van der Saar with Ronaldo: 'It's always nice to see Cristiano, he tells me that De Ligt is doing well' - pics

Ajax's Edwin Van der Saar always has an eye on Juve since they are one of his ex-teams. The Dutch legend posted a picture of himself alongside Portuguese legend Cristiano Ronaldo as they met up in MonteCarlo during the UEFA Champions league draw. Van der Saar had a message for the bianconeri fans concerning De Ligt, here is what he said: 'We are here together. It's always nice to see my friend Cristiano. He told me that he is taking care of Matthijs and that he is doing very well!'. You can view a picture on the matter bellow...