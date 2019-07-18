Van der Sar delivers message to Juventus: 'Take care of De Ligt'
18 July at 15:55Ajax CEO Edwin van der Sar has wished all the best of new Juventus signing Matthijs de Ligt and has also delivered a message to the bianconeri.
De Ligt completed a move to Turin earlier today, many weeks after speculation that saw him being linked with moves to Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain too. He has now joined Juve for a fee of 75 million euros.
Van der Sar posted a message on Instagram with the caption: "From Ajax to Juventus, I know the way! I wish you all the best in Turin, Matthijs! Juve, take care of him."
