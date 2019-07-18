Van der Sar delivers message to Juventus: 'Take care of De Ligt'

18 July at 15:55
Ajax CEO Edwin van der Sar has wished all the best of new Juventus signing Matthijs de Ligt and has also delivered a message to the bianconeri.

De Ligt completed a move to Turin earlier today, many weeks after speculation that saw him being linked with moves to Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain too. He has now joined Juve for a fee of 75 million euros.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

From to , I know the way! All the best in Turin Matthijs! Take good care of him @Juventus. #GoldenBye

A post shared by Edwin van der Sar (@edwinvandersar1) on


Van der Sar posted a message on Instagram with the caption:  "From Ajax to Juventus, I know the way! I wish you all the best in Turin, Matthijs! Juve, take care of him."

