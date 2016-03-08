Van der Sar: 'Juventus? I would have preferred Man Utd'

15 March at 22:00
Former Ajax and Juventus goalkeeper, van der Sar, has revealed his thoughts on the upcoming Champions League quarter-finals between the two sides,  stating that he'd rather have wanted Ajax to get Man Utd. 
 
"Juventus, Manchester City and Barcelona were the clubs that I would have preferred to avoid. It will be difficult against Juventus, Ronaldo is a phenomenon. I would have prefered Man Utd. It will be a beautiful battle, nevertheless. Starting at home is not always an advantage bit with a great atmosphere we have to try," he stated. 
 

