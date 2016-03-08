Van der Sar reveals the similarities between Ronaldo and de Ligt

The beginning of Matthijs de Ligt's career in Italy has not been astonishing but in the Netherlands, there are no worries about the former Ajax prodigy. The sporting director of the club, Edwin van der Sar, is convinced that the defender will succeed and Juventus and even compared him to his teammate Cristiano Ronaldo.



"De Ligt has the mentality of those who always want to improve and become the best in the world. I've seen a few players like that in my career and one of them plays with him at Juventus," said the former goalkeeper to ESPN.



"Of course I'm talking about Cristiano Ronaldo, with whom I played in Manchester. I could see this same desire to be the best of all. He and De Ligt have the same will and hunger. Matthijs is only 20 and he has been fantastic with Ajax. He was our rock, our captain. In Italy, he has to learn a new language and get to know new teammates. Chiellini's injury allowed him to be a starter but also brought more pressure," he added.