Van der Vaart: 'I see him as a good player for Juventus'

Foto Getty Images\\Phil Cole
27 March at 17:15
Former Ajax and Real Madrid midfielder Van der Vaart spoke about the future of Juventus target Matthijs de Ligt to Sport1.
 
"Bayern must take De Ligt, he is certainly a great player for them. I would recommend going there. Although I always have said to see him as a good player for Juventus. He is only nineteen years old and has the charisma and security of a thirty-year-old player. He speaks well in interviews and behaves in a sober and mature way. He does not think when he makes a mistake and moves on. He is already an example for the young talents of the Netherlands ".
 
The words will excite Juventus fans who would love see the Dutchman in Turin this summer, however their side faces stiff competition from Barcelona amongst others.
 
 

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Juventus
 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.