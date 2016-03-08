Van der Vaart: 'I see him as a good player for Juventus'

Former Ajax and Real Madrid midfielder Van der Vaart spoke about the future of Juventus target Matthijs de Ligt to Sport1.



"Bayern must take De Ligt, he is certainly a great player for them. I would recommend going there. Although I always have said to see him as a good player for Juventus. He is only nineteen years old and has the charisma and security of a thirty-year-old player. He speaks well in interviews and behaves in a sober and mature way. He does not think when he makes a mistake and moves on. He is already an example for the young talents of the Netherlands ".



The words will excite Juventus fans who would love see the Dutchman in Turin this summer, however their side faces stiff competition from Barcelona amongst others.



