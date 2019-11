Van Dijk: Maybe it is time for defender to win Ballon d'Or

English Premier League giants Liverpool’s star defender Virgil van Dijk has expressed optimism of seeing a defender winning the Ballon d'Or in the near future.The Dutch international is in the men’s shortlist for the award this year and while talking to Goal.com as cited by Calciomercato.com , the former Southampton centre-back showed surprise that no defender since Fabio Cannavaro in 2006 has been able to win the award."Maybe it's time for a defender to win [Ballon d'Or],” he said. “I find it hard to really understand how it works.”Van Dijk played a huge role in guiding Liverpool to their sixth UEFA Champions League title last season.