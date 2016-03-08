Van Dijk: Maybe it is time for defender to win Ballon d'Or
12 November at 17:45English Premier League giants Liverpool’s star defender Virgil van Dijk has expressed optimism of seeing a defender winning the Ballon d'Or in the near future.
The Dutch international is in the men’s shortlist for the award this year and while talking to Goal.com as cited by Calciomercato.com, the former Southampton centre-back showed surprise that no defender since Fabio Cannavaro in 2006 has been able to win the award.
"Maybe it's time for a defender to win [Ballon d'Or],” he said. “I find it hard to really understand how it works.”
Van Dijk played a huge role in guiding Liverpool to their sixth UEFA Champions League title last season.
