Van Dijk reveals the secret which helped him achieve incredible record
30 June at 13:00Virgil Van Dijk had a fantastic season with Liverpool. The Dutch defender guided his team to victory in the Champions League and challenged Manchester City for the Premier League title until the very end. The most expensive defender of all time also closed the 2018/19 season with an incredible record: he was never dribbled past throughout the entire Reds' campaign.
From Messi to Aguero, Lewandowski or Son. In short, he faced them all. But despite the strong competition, the Dutchman never let any attacker past his body. The former Southampton man revealed his secret in an interview with Unisport.
"As a youngster, I played a lot on the streets with my friends. I also loved being a striker at that time. In this way, I understood how attackers think in certain situations. Obviously, experience accumulated a professional level is also very important," he said.
"What advice can I give to future defenders? I tell them to continue playing on the street with friends. You need to stay humble, work hard and enjoy every part of the path," Van Dijk added.
