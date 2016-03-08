VAR cancels Genoa's penalty vs Juventus: the reactions of Allegri and Prandelli

Juventus are currently playing against Genoa at the Stadio Luigi Ferraris and one of the highlights of the first half was referee Di Bello's decision to take away a penalty from Genoa with the help of VAR. Allegri was convinced that it was not a penalty and during Di Bello's examination at the VAR, he said that the arm was attached.



On the other side, there was only an ironic smile from Cesare Prandelli. The Genoa coach, according to DAZN, met his gaze with Allegri's, mimicking his arm but the Juve coach answered him by saying: 'Look, it hit your arm first'.