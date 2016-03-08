VAR check: how did the refs in the Champions League



After a busy of Champions League quarterfinals that saw Tottenham take on Manchester City and Liverpool against Porto, calciomercato staff took a look at the VAR incidents that took place.



TOTTENHAM-MANCHESTER CITY Referee:

Björn Kuipers (NED)

Assistants: Sander van Roekel (NED), Erwin Zeinstra (NED)

Var: Danny Makkelie (NED)

Avar: Pol van Boekel (NED)

Fourth official: William Collum (SCO)



78 '- Son scores to make it 1-0 but referee checks VAR before confirming to goal to check two things: the player is starting in an onside position and that the ball has not left the field during the action. The ball does not entirely exceed the line and only Son’s arm is an offside position so the goal stands.



12 '- Sterling has an attempt on goal from the edge of the box, Rose throws his body to the ground to intercepts the ball which hits the arm. The referee Kuipers let it continue, hardly any appeals from the City players, but it is called back by the VAR. After reviewing the episode, he assigns the penalty for Manchester City. Not dissimilar to the incident in the PSG vs Manchester United game.



LIVERPOOL-PORT Referee: Antonio Mateu Lahoz (ESP)

Assistants: Pau Cebrián Devís (ESP)

Roberto del Palomar

(ESP) Var: Jesús Gil Manzano

(ESP) Avar: José María Sánchez

(ESP) Fourth official: Ovidiu Haţegan (ROU)



49 '- Mané’s goal to make it 3-0 is cancelled. When Milner crosses the ball Mané is in an offside position (very little). The VAR confirms the decision of the assistant referee.



30 '-. Alisson punches the ball in from the corner kick, but before the ball ends up on the elbow of his teammate Alexander-Arnold. The referee let it continue, the VAR confirms: behind the Liverpool full-back there was no Porto player, the ball was about to go out.



26 '- Firmino makes it 2 – 0 after an assist from Alexander-Arnold. The position of the Brazilian is regular, located behind the ball line when his teammates passed the ball. The VAR confirms the referee's decision.



