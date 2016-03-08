VAR introduced in Champions League: announcement today?
27 September at 10:50Uefa will decide today if VAR will be introduced in Champions League games.
According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, however, Uefa have already decided that Europe’s most important competition for clubs needs to introduce a help for referees who have been committing several embarrassing mistakes of late.
You would remember Arturo Vidal’s red card against Real Madrid in the semi-finals of 2017 or the more recent straight red card shown to Cristiano Ronaldo in Valencia-Juventus.
Well, looks like Uefa has said ‘no more’ although the introduction of VAR could take longer than expected.
According to the Italian paper, in fact, VAR will only be introduced starting from the playoffs of next season and in the European Supercup Final on the 14th of August 2019.
VAR is reportedly going to be introduced in Europa League in the 2020/21 campaign while it is still unsure if it will be used during the U21 European Championship in 2021.
