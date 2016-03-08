VAR revolution: UEFA president backs proposal to change the offside rule
20 February at 15:00When it was introduced, VAR was a revolution in the world of football. However, the use of it has divided the football community, especially when it comes to offside calls. Therefore, the technology could be heading for a new revolution on this front, according to La Repubblica (via IlBianconero.com).
In England, in fact, a way is being studied to change the offside rule, which with the technology on the field is linked to just millimetres, reviewed and calculated in front of the TV.
The proposal comes from the former Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger and concerns cases such as those when the yellow dotted line is used to determine the call.
A proposal that would favour the attackers, the goals and the show. In England, in fact, they never befriended the current offside rule with VAR as having a toe beyond the defender isn't really an advantage.
With the new rule, the concept of 'light' would be introduced. To be offside, the attacker would have to be with the body completely beyond the defender, arms excluded.
The linesmen would have a 1.2% margin of error. The UEFA president Ceferin is one of the heavy sponsors of the proposal, which instead doesn't get the same enthusiasm from FIFA.
