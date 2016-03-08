Video Assistant Referee- VAR, is set to be trialled in the Premier League after the upcoming international break.VAR was heavily used in the FIFA World Cup this past summer and while it did draw a fair share of criticism, but it proved to be just as effective. It has already been used in the Serie A and the Bundesliga.Sky Sports UK confirm that VAR will be trialled in the Premier League after the international break and the technology will be used in 15 games in the division from 15th of September of onwards.VAR was tested in England when it was used in the FA Cup and the League Cup last season. The first trial in the Premier League will take place on the 15th of September in five games on that day and it will be checked whether the VAR team based in Stockley Park, London will be able to deal with the pressure of making decisions.Kaustubh Pandey (@Kaus_Pandey17)