VAR to be used in Serie B playoffs

VAR will be used in the Serie B playoff this year, the Serie B president has confirmed.





At the end of the Federal Council of Rome, the league president Mauro Balata stated the introduction of Var in the final section of the season.



"We will have the VAR for all the playoffs and for the playout of Serie B. There is great satisfaction, but we still have to wait for the approval of the IFAB protocol. For me it is a source of pride, I believe we are the first-second division championship in the world to have the technology in the field, and from the next season a period of experimentation will start in the championship".



