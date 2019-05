"Next season I will still be here. I'm sure we will return to making great memories," he said about the rumours. In order words, a deal seems unlikely, and the return of Zidane to the bench only strengthens this.

​A few weeks ago, his name was heavily linked with Juventus. However, as of late, the rumours regarding Raphael Varane have cooled down, and the player himself has now shut down the reports.