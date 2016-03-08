Varane wants to leave Real Madrid amid Juve and Man United interest, the details
19 March at 10:15Raphael Varane plans to leave Real Madrid. The French defender, world champion with the national team and in the running for the last Ballon d'Or, is looking for a new challenge and, according to L'Equipe, wants to leave the Santiago Bernabeu, despite the return of his compatriot Zinedine Zidane on the Los Blancos bench.
After renewing at the beginning of last season until 2022, Varane decided to look around. However, who wants to negotiate with Real Madrid will have to have a lot of money ready. The release clause in the player's contract is set at 200 million euros but the player could leave for about 80 million. The French player is on the radar of Serie A champions Juventus as well as Manchester United.
The 25-year-old centre-back arrived at Real Madrid from Lens in 2011 and has ever since featured in 268 competitive matches for the club, scoring 12 goals and assisting another 6. Throughout the years he has won 4 Champions League trophies and numerous other honours.
