Vavro arrives for Lazio medical

04 July at 13:00
Lazio are on the verge of completing their second signing of the summer market. The player in question is FC Copenhagen defender Denis Vavro, who was also reportedly a target of West Ham United, Atalanta and Lazio's fierce city rivals AS Roma.

This afternoon, Vavro has arrived at Lazio's Paideia clinic to complete his medical tests, despite missing his flight earlier today and being late for said tests.
 

