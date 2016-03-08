Vavro arrives for Lazio medical
04 July at 13:00Lazio are on the verge of completing their second signing of the summer market. The player in question is FC Copenhagen defender Denis Vavro, who was also reportedly a target of West Ham United, Atalanta and Lazio's fierce city rivals AS Roma.
This afternoon, Vavro has arrived at Lazio's Paideia clinic to complete his medical tests, despite missing his flight earlier today and being late for said tests.
Denis #Vavro has arrived in Rome ahead of his Lazio medical. He will now undergo tests before signing his contract with the club. #WelcomeDenis— The Laziali (@The_Laziali) July 4, 2019
: @RiccardoCapo95 pic.twitter.com/PEPYxpicS2
For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.
For more Lazio exclusives, news and features, visit The Laziali!
Go to comments