Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro has launched a scathing attack on Juventus star Cristiano Ronaldo on his exit from Spain.Ronaldo signed for Juventus this past summer from Real Madrid for a fee of 100 million euros after nine years of stay in Spain.Maduro was recently talking to press and in attempt to address the problem of entreprenuers evading tax, he seeked the example of Ronaldo and how he left and said that he left Spain to get rid of excessive tax issues.He said: "Tax evasion is one of the most serious crimes in the United States and Europe, and exemplary penalties are foreseen, including prison. Look at Cristiano Ronaldo, who has left Spain, because he has been prosecuted for paying a lower amount than as requested by the Tax Office, which is why he risked being arrested"Kaustubh Pandey (@Kaus_Pandey17)