Former manager of the Italian national national team Giampiero Ventura has defender the approach he took with the Azzurri.In an interview that the Italian gave to Gazzetta dello Sport, Ventura said that the approach he took with the national team was right. He said: "I did not find a meaning, but I have an explanation: I've been playing football for 35 years, on the field, but I've never been involved in sports politics, I've never been part of a system."I always thought that being matters more than appearing. That producing matters more than promises.The project I had put on the table was going well. I had inherited the older Italy of the last 50 years and I was growing old with the massive inclusion of young people: I gave a debut to 14 new players."If we had qualified. these young people would be included in the list for the World Cup, where I continue to believe that Italy would do well."Russia 2018 was to be the launching pad to be among the favorites at the European 2020. Everything made sense and worked until the match against Spain. We got to that match from 7 wins and 2 draws and we had support from the fans."Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)