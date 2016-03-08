Ventura flops once again as he resigns as Chievo coach

11 November at 18:00
The adventure of Gian Piero Ventura on the Chievo Bench lasted just four games. As reported by Sky Sports, the coach resigned after his team's 2-2 draw in the match against Bologna. Ventura would have already confirmed his decision to both the team and the Chievo management.

With today's point, Chievo reached a tally of 0 points in the standings, as they were penalized before the start of the season. The former coach of the Italian national team was not able to revive the fate of Chievo and the team is becoming increasingly more likely to relegate this season.

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Chievo

Fixtures

 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.