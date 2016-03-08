Ventura flops once again as he resigns as Chievo coach

The adventure of Gian Piero Ventura on the Chievo Bench lasted just four games. As reported by Sky Sports, the coach resigned after his team's 2-2 draw in the match against Bologna. Ventura would have already confirmed his decision to both the team and the Chievo management.



With today's point, Chievo reached a tally of 0 points in the standings, as they were penalized before the start of the season. The former coach of the Italian national team was not able to revive the fate of Chievo and the team is becoming increasingly more likely to relegate this season.