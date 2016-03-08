Ventura: "Napoli will be the anti-Juve I believe..."

Former Italy coach Giampiero Ventura spoke to Radio Kiss Kiss about the 2018 Italian Serie A championship, here is what he had to say on the matter:



"Juventus? There is a lot of talk about the anti-Juve, let's not forget that Napoli got 91 points last season which is very impressive. They are the anti-Juve for me as of now. Carlo Ancelotti is a great person and a great coach. Sarri did a great job at Napoli as Ancelotti won't be throwing all of this hard work away. He will just add his own ideas week by week I believe. Inter Milan? Well they made great signings but similar to AC Milan last season, this doesn't guarantee results. I think they can still do well since they have a good coach but I wasn't expecting them to only get one point out of two games against Sassuolo and Torino. Juve? Well there is a reason why they won 7 straight league titles, they are so strong...".