Ventura: 'Ranocchia is a better defender than Bonucci'

03 February at 09:55
Former coach of the Italian national team Giampiero Ventura believes that Andrea Ranocchia is a better defender than Leonardo Bonucci.

Ventura was recently talking to Radio CRC and he said: "From the defensive point of view was better Ranocchia, from the technical personality Bonucci. The first year at Juventus, Bonucci was bad because the whole team did badly, today Juventus does well because whoever arrives finds some reference points that force you to do well.

"Ranocchia went to Inter in a difficult period, then he also had a bad accident."

