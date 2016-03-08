Ventura: Serie A has more appeal because of Ronaldo and Ancelotti

The former coach of Italy, Giampiero Ventura says the arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo in the Serie A and the return of Carlo Ancelotti to Italy has resulted in more visibility of the league across the globe.



“With Ronaldo and Ancelotti, the Italian League has more appeal and visibility because the Napoli coach brings international experience with him, while Ronaldo is one of the best players in the world,” Giampiero Ventura said.



“It’s too early to identify the anti-Juventus, but it’s clear that having won the last seven titles and signed Ronaldo, Juventus have the right to be super-favourites.”



Roberto Mancini is the successor of Giampiero Ventura at the Italian national team and he has now wished the former Inter Milan and Manchester City manager good luck.



“I wish Mancini good luck. I’ll watch the game on TV and I hope it’s the beginning of Italy’s rebirth, which is needed. The national team are a closed chapter for me,” Giampiero Ventura said.