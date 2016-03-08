Ventura still blames himself for Italy-Sweden failure
25 October at 14:45Former Italy national team head coach Giampiero Ventura has spoken Rai2 about his failures at the helm of the Azzurri:
'At the final whistle of Italy-Sweden I felt anger towards myself, a lot of anger. I blame myself for not understanding that I had to stop first. I did not have the intelligence, the serenity, perhaps the attributes required. For this reason, I felt a fierce anger towards myself.'
For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.
Go to comments