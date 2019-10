Ventura still blames himself for Italy-Sweden failure

Former Italy national team head coach Giampiero Ventura has spoken Rai2 about his failures at the helm of the Azzurri:'‚ÄčAt the final whistle of Italy-Sweden I felt anger towards myself, a lot of anger. I blame myself for not understanding that I had to stop first. I did not have the intelligence, the serenity, perhaps the attributes required. For this reason, I felt a fierce anger towards myself.'For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.