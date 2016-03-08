"We know what we have to do on the pitch, the coach gives us the ideas during the week and we try to put them into practice. Today, we have to take home the three points and continue on this path.

"What impressed me about Ancelotti? His management of the group: he takes everyone into consideration and makes everyone feel important in the same way," Verdi concluded.

Napoli's attacker, Simone Verdi, spoke to Sky Italia ahead of the Partenopei's clash with Sassuolo, which they won by two goals to nil.