Verdi wants to stay at Napoli and predicts a tough tie against Arsenal in the Europa League

Interviewed by Radio Kiss Kiss the Napoli striker, Simone Verdi spoke about his season in Azzurro and his future that he would like to continue at Napoli.

"Because I am never playing, my physical condition is not at the top. I never showed my qualities, with Roma I raised my performance level. Being in such an environment, in a team like that, can only improve you ".

"In the Europa League we want to get to the final and win. We know that against Arsenal it will be very difficult, they have always played good football, and are used to playing high-level European competitions. We will have to go to London, play our game and don't forget that there is a return leg at home."

“Ancelotti is a coach who enriches you in every sense and gives you different game concepts. He is a coach of another level, without taking anything away from others. One who wins everywhere means that he has something can give to his players. He wants to win something here, this year we will try."

"I have a contract at Napoli that binds me for five years and I want to stay here to prove my worth. The newspapers are made for writing, lately I hadn't played and maybe they thought I wanted to leave, or why I did not play much, but it is not so. To get to the national team, I have to show here how much I am worth in Naples, then maybe Mancini's call arrives."

"I was lucky enough to also share the National team with Meret. We had worked together on goal shots and you could see that he had something special. Seeing him here, I realized he was born to do this job. He will have many years in the national team, now it's up to him. He's a serious boy, simple, the future is definitely on his side."