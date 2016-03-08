Veretout arrives in Roma, medical expected tomorrow

19 July at 21:31

Jordan has arrived in Rome ahead of his Roma transfer.
 
The Frenchman arrived in Rome around 20.30 at Termini Station.
 
On Saturday morning, starting at 8.30 am, he will have his medical visits together with Amadou Diawara, who arrived from Naples.
 
 
After his medical examinations, Veretout will sign the contract that will keep him at the club for the next five seasons, earning 2.5 million euros net per season plus 300 thousand of bonuses.
 
The deal is expected to reach 19 million euros; Fiorentina will receive 1 million for the loan then 16 million for the redemption obligation plus two other bonuses.
 
Only the official announcement is missing, Veretout is ready for his new adventure in Giallorossi.
 
Veretout made 33 Serie A appearances for the Viola last season and scored 5 goals with 3 assists.
 
The Nates youth academy graduate has also played for Aston Villa and Saint-Etienne in his career.
 

