Veretout first name on Milan list but Fiorentina refuse proposed counterparts, while Roma and Napoli...
03 July at 10:00AC Milan are strongly interested in Jordan Veretout and this is why yesterday afternoon they met with Fiorentina in a hotel in the centre of Milano. However, the summit did not lead to a completion of the deal, only to the understanding that the Viola are not interested in the counterparts proposed by the Rossoneri.
As reported by Gazzetta dello Sport, the Veretout operation remains rather complicated but Milan have made their choice: the Frenchman is a priority for the midfield department and they will try until the end. Maldini confirmed to Fiorentina that they are willing to include some of their players in a potential deal and put the likes of Cutrone, Laxalt, Borini and Biglia on the table.
The interest in Veretout is very high and for this reason, Milan have also prepared a contract offer for the midfielder: a four-year deal worth 2.5 million euros per season.
However, it will not be easy to convince Fiorentina, who continue to ask 25 million euros and, as mentioned, they are not interested in the counterparts at the moment. The parties will continue to work but in the meantime, Roma and Napoli are also lurking and will meet Prade in the coming days.
Go to comments