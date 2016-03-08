Veretout has found an agreement Roma but Milan still remain interested



The Giallorossi have found an agreement with the agent of Jordan Veretout for 2.5 million per season plus bonuses.



The meeting in the capital between Mario Giuffredi and Roma took place earlier today.



Roma has a clear advantage over its competitors but still needs to find an agreement with Fiorentina after reaching the one with the player.



According to what has been learned from Calciomercato.com, the summit between Giuffredi and Maldini scheduled for the evening in Milan has been skipped but the parties will have a telephone conversation about the matter.



Napoli remain in the race but first must sell Rog and Diawara before they can make a move for the player.



