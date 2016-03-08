Veretout pushing for AC Milan move, Schick still a target for Rossoneri: the details

09 July at 16:45
While the pre-season training camp is set to begin today at Milanello, AC Milan directors are at work on the transfer market to strengthen the team at Marco Giampaolo's disposal.

According to reports from Sportmediaset, Fiorentina's Jordan Veretout remains the first goal for the midfield. The French midfield, who is already training with Fiorentina for the new season but who has requested a transfer, is pushing for a move to the San Siro.

The same source also adds that the Rossoneri are not looking only for reinforcements for the defence and midfield but also the attack. Roma's Patrik Schick is still on the club's wishlist, as he is a player widely appreciated by Giampaolo, having worked with him during his time at Sampdoria.

