Veretout reveals why he preferred Roma over AC Milan
25 July at 15:30
After Diawara and Mancini, who spoke in recent days, it was Veretout's turn to speak to the media. The Frenchman has been a hot topic on the transfer market this summer, and despite heavy interested from Milan, he decided to join the Giallorossi.
"What convinced me the join Roma? They are a great team. I talked on the phone with Fonseca and his words convinced me. I wanted to come here, it's a step forward in my career.
"What did he say? That he likes me as a player. Words of confidence that convinced me immediately, and I didn't have to go back to the drawing board.
"Champions League? Roma are a great club and every year they aim to make this tournament. The goal is to come back next season, now it's up to us to work for success.
"Dzeko? He is a great player, he has great physique and scores a lot. Surely he can help us if he stays," he concluded.
