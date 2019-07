Veretout reveals why he preferred Roma over AC Milan

​After Diawara and Mancini, who spoke in recent days, it was Veretout's turn to speak to the media. The Frenchman has been a hot topic on the transfer market this summer, and despite heavy interested from Milan, he decided to join the Giallorossi."What convinced me the join Roma? They are a great team. I talked on the phone with Fonseca and his words convinced me. I wanted to come here, it's a step forward in my career."What did he say? That he likes me as a player. Words of confidence that convinced me immediately, and I didn't have to go back to the drawing board."Champions League? Roma are a great club and every year they aim to make this tournament. The goal is to come back next season, now it's up to us to work for success."Dzeko? He is a great player, he has great physique and scores a lot. Surely he can help us if he stays," he concluded.