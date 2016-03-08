Veretout reveals why he preferred Roma over AC Milan

25 July at 15:30
​After Diawara and Mancini, who spoke in recent days, it was Veretout's turn to speak to the media. The Frenchman has been a hot topic on the transfer market this summer, and despite heavy interested from Milan, he decided to join the Giallorossi.

"What convinced me the join Roma? They are a great team. I talked on the phone with Fonseca and his words convinced me. I wanted to come here, it's a step forward in my career.

"What did he say? That he likes me as a player. Words of confidence that convinced me immediately, and I didn't have to go back to the drawing board.

"Champions League? Roma are a great club and every year they aim to make this tournament. The goal is to come back next season, now it's up to us to work for success.

"Dzeko? He is a great player, he has great physique and scores a lot. Surely he can help us if he stays," he concluded. 

For more news, visit our homepage. 

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Fiorentina
Milan
Roma

Globetrotter

05/07
Leeds United to Qatar? “Pure rumour"
27/06
Inter present Man United first offer for Lukaku: the details
 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.

We'd like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.