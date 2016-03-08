Veretout says he's ready to play and reveals why he chose Roma over AC Milan
22 August at 10:45Jordan Veretout is ready to come back to action after long negotiations between Roma and Fiorentina for his services as well as an ankle injury that left him out of training with the team for some time. The French midfielder spoke to Gazzetta dello Sport and elaborated on the upcoming start of Serie A with the Giallorossi shirt.
"Fonseca told me that he had already seen many of my games, that he liked how I played and that he wanted me with him. He explained his football to me. It was fundamental. If I am here it is also because he convinced me and made me feel his trust. It was fun, at home that day my sister-in-law's partner is Portuguese and he acted as a translator," he said.
"AC Milan? I chose Roma because it is a great team and because I realized that with Fonseca I could grow. This weighed a lot. When you go to a club like this you have to be comfortable. The coach has great personality, his teams have always played very well and now he wants to create a strong and competitive team at Roma too.
"Our objectives? We can have a great season, we just have to convince ourselves of this. We have very strong youngsters and Dzeko's renewal was fundamental, exactly like that of Zaniolo, Under and Fazio. Edin is a great football and he is very important in the locker room. To stay was the best decision he could have made.
"My physical condition? I couldn't wait to get back. I'm ready to play now. I have to work a little more to get myself on par with the others but my ankle is fine and it doesn't hurt anymore. I'm about to get back on track," Veretout concluded.
