Veretout to Roma done, the numbers



Jordan Veretout looks set to sign for Roma, after months of speculation.



The Viola have set a €20 million asking price but Roma director Petrachi has reached an agreement on 18 plus bonuses.



The official announcement is expected to arrive tomorrow or the next day.



Veretout awaits only a call from Trigoria to embark to Roma to undergo the required medical examinations and put itself at the disposal of Fonseca.



The salary offered by the Giallorossi will be around 2.8 million with bonues, the figure that put off the Rossoneri who are now moving towards other goals.



The deal to bring the French to the capital seemed to be finalized in all its and that is now missing is the official announcement.

