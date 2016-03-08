Veretout: Very happy to be at Fiorentina

The midfielder of Fiorentina, Jordan Veretout has said he is happy to be the player of Fiorentina, despite receiving a rumored offer of 30 million euros in the summer transfer window. "Offers close to 30m for me? It's not important to think about these things right now. The market is behind me, I'm a Fiorentina player and I'm very happy to be one," he told Gazzetta dello Sport.






