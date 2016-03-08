Veron: 'Italy must be modernised, like England, starting with San Siro'
31 March at 16:00Former Inter Milan and Lazio midfielder Juan Sebastian Veron has spoken to La Gazzetta dello Sport about the proposals to rid Milan of San Siro and replace it with a brand new all-purpose stadium for both clubs to share once again.
"Il Meazza is historic, but I would make a new stadium. Italian football needs new structures, it must be modernized and this can be an important start. We must gamble on the future, England have done it: Serie A is steeped in history. We leave alone the structures, the methodologies and the way of playing."
