Verona and Brescia battle it out for Mario Balotelli

03 August at 11:30
According to what has been reported by La Gazzetta dello Sport, Hellas Verona and Brescia are set to battle it out for the signature of Italian striker Mario Balotelli.

Balotelli's time at Ligue 1 side Marseille looks to have come to an end, with the striker departing on a free transfer. A number of clubs have been linked with moves for the controversial forward but a move to Verona or Brescia would certainly be an intersting prospect for Italian football this season.

