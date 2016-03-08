Verona, coach Juric: 'Me and Tudor are friends, I'd like to beat him...'

Hellas Verona coach Ivan Juric spoke to Italian media outlet Sky Sports via Calciomercato.com tonight ahead of the club’s game against Udinese. The coach spoke of his relationship to Udinese coach Igor Tudor and his fears about playing the Friuliani.“Tudor? We grew up together, we spend a lot of time together because we're friends. We don't play ourselves; the players play. I'd like to beat him. Udinese have great physical strength, contrasts win. We have to have an important performance to be able to score points.”Newly promoted Hellas Verona are currently 13th in the league table after an average start to the league, with a victory over Lecce, losses against Juventus and Milan and a draw against Bologna.Apollo Heyes