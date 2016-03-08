Verona, Juric: 'Happy to be the surprise label'

Hellas Verona manager Ivan Juric couldn't be happier for his side to be considered "the surprise package of the season" as his side take on Roma this evening.



Verona earned qualification to Serie A via the Serie B play-offs over the summer and currently sit ninth in the table after a respectable start to the season.

The boss had this to say when he spoke to corriere dello Sport:



“It’s a pleasure to be labeled as the surprise package of the season. We hope to continue like this knowing that we are always playing to our limits," said the coach in his press conference.



“Roma play good football, I like how they defend and attack, they are improving a lot. It will be a difficult game.”



Anthony Privetera