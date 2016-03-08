Verona penalized for racial chants during Brescia tie

Italian Serie A club Verona have been penalized for racial chants in their league fixture against Brescia on Sunday.The game between Verona and Brescia was stopped when striker Mario Balotelli kicked the ball into the crowd and threatened to walk off the pitch in protest of being racially abused.On Tuesday, Italian Serie A's disciplinary commission punished Verona with a partial closure of their stadium for one game.Before that, Verona have also banned the head of their ultras fan group for 11 years.