Verona, Udinese interested in signing former Roma midfielder Ljajić
30 December at 17:20Italian Serie A outfits Hellas Verona and Udinese are interested in signing former AS Roma attacking midfielder Adem Ljajic in the January transfer window, as per Fanatik cited by Calciomercato.com.
The 28-year-old is currently playing for a Turkish club Besiktas and has a contract with them till the summer of 2022.
As per the latest report, both Verona and Udinese are interested in signing Ljajić in the January transfer window largely due to his experience of playing in the Serie A.
Ljajic has represented four clubs in the Italy’s top division in the past—Roma, Inter Milan, ACF Fiorentina and Torino—where he played more than 200 matches at the senior level.
The Serbia international has joined Besiktas in the summer of 2019 from Torino for a reported transfer fee of €6.50 million.
Since then, Ljajic has represented his current club in 20 matches in all competitions where he has managed to score three goals along with providing five assists.
