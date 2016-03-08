Verona vs Milan LIVE: the confirmed lineups and live commentary

AC Milan are set to take on Hellas Verona in the Italian Serie A as you can follow all of the action with us bellow.



MATCH PREVIEW:



- AC Milan have won only one of their last five Serie A games against Verona (D2, L2), the most recent (in 2017/18) – in their previous five against the Gialloblu, the Rossoneri had won four times (L1).

- Verona have scored 39 goals at Bentegodi stadium against AC Milan, a record for the club in home matches against a single opponent in Serie A.

- Only in six previous Serie A campaigns have Verona gone unbeaten through their opening three games of a season, most recently in 2014/15 – they have won four points so far this campaign.

- Verona haven’t won any of their first two home games in the last two Serie A seasons (2015/16 and 2017/18) – they drew 1-1 against Bologna at Bentegodi in August 2019.

- Excluding newly promoted teams, AC Milan have conceded the fewest goals (17) in 2019 in Serie A.

- AC Milan have won three of their last four away matches in Serie A in Veneto (L1), as many wins as in their previous eight such games.

- Excluding Lecce (0 goals), no other team have a lower shot conversion rate than AC Milan so far this season in Serie A (3.3%) – they converted 9.4% of their shots in 2018-19.

- Giampaolo Pazzini netted 21 goals in 74 Serie A appearances for AC Milan; against the Rossoneri, Verona’s striker has scored four goals in his last eight matches.

- AC Milan striker Krzysztof Piatek has netted only one goal in his last nine league appearances, in his previous nine Serie A matches he scored seven goals.

- AC Milan’s Hakan Calhanoglu scored with his third attempt in Serie A this season – in the previous league campaign he netted his first goal with his 61st shot.



