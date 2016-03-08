Verratti: 'Barcelona wanted me in 2016, I thought about it..'
15 October at 15:15Paris Saint-Germain and Italy star Marco Verratti has revealed that Barcelona wanted to sign him in the summer of 2016 and he even thought about it for some days.
Verratti is a key part of the Italian national team and started for them in the recent 2-0 win over Greece that saw the Azzurri qualify for the UEFA EURO 2020 next year. He is also a key part of the PSG side and has enjoyed a very good start to the new season.
In an interview that the midfielder gave to L'Equipe recently, he talked about interest from Barcelona back in 2016.
He said: "They had proposed me something different and I think it's normal to think about it for a few moments."
On questions about controversies surrounding his lifestyle and personal life, Verratti was firm and said it is normal for players to go out often.
He said: "Whoever is a footballer is a person like many others. And we don't do anything special. I can go out like any other person. If I have a free day I go out, but there was a moment when if I went out and was recognized all this turned into "Marco Verratti goes out every night" . It's not like that at all."
Verratti joined PSG in the summer of 2012 from Pescara for a fee of 12 million euros and has been one of their most important and consistent players since then. He has appeared around 300 times for the Parisiens.
This season, Verratti has played in a more advanced role in midfield, with Marquinhos playing in defensive midfield.
The Italian has made eight appearances in the Ligue 1, playing twice in the UEFA Champions League too.
