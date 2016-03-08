Verratti: 'Liverpool important, not decisive' - video

Marco Verratti spoke to media from the mixed zone of Paris’ Parc des Princes after Psg’s 4-0 win against St. Etienne.



The Ligue 1 giants are now due to face Liverpool in the first game of the Champions League: “The fact that we won all the games before the game against Liverpool it’s important. But the game against the Reds will be different. They play very well, especially at home and they have plenty of experience in Champions League thanks to last season’s final. It’s going to be an important test for us, not a decisive one but we need to start well, it’s going to be a tough game.”

