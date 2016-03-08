Verratti: ‘Napoli and Liverpool will be tricky opponents and great matches’
15 September at 13:30PSG midfielder Marco Verratti returned to the field yesterday evening as he picked up an assist in PSG’s 4-0 demolition of Saint-Etienne. Speaking after the game, Verratti spoke to Gazzetta dello Sport about a variety of topics:
“Now I'm fine, I hope the problems are behind me.
“We will be ready with Liverpool, we have six victories, we go there with confidence even though we know that they are a very intense team, it will be difficult but we can play a great match. if we pass the group we will have great confidence. Naples and Liverpool are two similar teams, both play with great intensity and tranquillity. They will be two difficult opponents and two great matches.
“I spoke to Mancini, I came from four games without playing and he wanted me one hundred percent, so I was not called up. In October I will be there, the moment is difficult, you have to work and try to win to get some confidence.”
