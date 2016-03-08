Verratti on new PSG deal: 'I don't know..'
25 August at 16:35Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Marco Verratti has revealed that he does not know whether he will sign a new contract or not.
In an interview that he gave to Le Parisien, he talked about his current situation and said: "I have always had responsibilities, since my arrival in 2012, even though I was young. I feel important for this team, I want to help you take a step forward, especially in the Champions League ".
On his role at the current side under Thomas Tuchel, he said: "I never told the coach where I would like to play. It happened to play on the left side, I did it also on the national team".
On a possible new contract, he said: "I don't know, it depends on the club. Today it's not important, the club has to think of something else, it closes the market. If they want me to stay here, it won't be difficult to find an agreement."
