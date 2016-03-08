Verratti: 'One thing was key to beat Man United'

Marco Verratti spoke on Sky Sport after Psg's Champions League win against Manchester United. "We knew the game would be intense, I did what I could, I left the pitch when I couldn't continue anymore but we have a great squad and when Leo replaced me he did well. I hope it's nothing serious".



GAME - "We've prepared the game very well, the coach has made our life simpler, we knew what spaces we had to cover and we knew exactly what to do in the pitch. We knew we had to be patient and that keeping the ball possession was important. We are not qualified yet, there is the return game yet to be played. You can't take things for granted with a big team like Manchester United".



Verratti played 75 minutes at Old Trafford and was replaced by Leandro Paredes after picking up a slight injury.

